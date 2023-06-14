Reports: Bitwise employees officially laid off

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees for a tech company that was set to open a new location in Toledo and create hundreds of jobs have officially been laid off, according to reports.

Just weeks after announcing mass furloughs, Bitwise has moved to officially lay off its workforce in its locations across the country, according to our ABC affiliate in Fresno, California, where the company is headquartered. The station reports employees received an email about the “permanent job elimination.”

Bitwise Industries aimed to turn the Jefferson Center into a tech training facility with the ultimate goal of building a tech economy in Toledo, which the company calls an under-estimated community. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office previously said Bitwise could create nearly 378 full-time jobs generating $20.4 million in new annual payroll.

The company informed employees of mass furloughs last month when Bitwise was just weeks away from opening a Toledo campus in the Jefferson Center downtown. Less than two weeks ago, the Bitwise Board of Directors fired it’s co-CEOS, including Irma Olguin Jr., a University of Toledo graduate. Bitwise was reportedly behind on paying taxes and late on rent payments at some of its other properties. The company would buy abandoned or run-down properties with the hopes of renovating them into tech hubs.

The future for the Jefferson Center is in limbo after the announcements about the workforce that surprised local officials.

