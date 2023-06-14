Roads reopen after partial building collapse in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The roads surrounding the scene of a partial building collapse in Toledo Wednesday morning are back open.

Bricks began to fall from a vacant building in the 900 block of Phillips Avenue Wednesday morning around 11:00 a.m. City officials initially closed off parts of the road on Phillips and on Sylvania Avenue as crews assessed the damage but both have since reopened, Toledo Fire and Rescue officials confirm.

No one was hurt when the bricks fell from the side of the building and the roof caved in, TFRD said. Part of the Burger King parking lot was roped off around noon Wednesday but it’s only a small section and the restaurant is still open.

City inspectors are heading there to check it out. The call originally came in as a fire but officials believe those who reported it mistook the debris from the falling bricks as smoke.

