Taco Bell and Crocs releasing limited-edition shoes

Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.
Taco Bell announces it will start selling Crocs this month.(Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Crocs and Taco Bell are joining forces to create a new set of summer footwear.

The brands are creating the first-ever Taco Bell Crocs.

The limited-edition shoes will sport Taco Bell’s iconic logo and go on sale starting June 28.

“The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs’ comfy mellow slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step,” Taco Bell representatives shared.

According to Crocs, the new footwear will be available online for $60.

And this isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped into the retail space.

In 2019, the fast food chain opened a pop-up hotel gift shop in a Palm Springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and pool floats.

