Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Toledo Walleye head coach leaving organization

Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.
Fans cheer on the Walleye inside a sold-out Huntington Center.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye is looking for a new coach to lead the team after announcing Wednesday that its head coach is moving on from the organization.

Head coach Dan Watson is heading to Grand Rapids to serve as head coach for the Griffins in the AHL. Watson was with the Walleye since the beginning -- first serving as the assistant coach in 2009 and taking a promotion to associate head coach in 2014. He became the head coach in 2016.

“We are very happy for Dan and wish him continued success in this next chapter of his career,” said Neil Neukam, Executive Vice President and General Manager in a statement. “While he will be greatly missed by our staff, players and fans, we know he is an excellent fit for the Griffins and are pleased he is staying within the Red Wings family.”

The Walleye said in a statement Wednesday the search is underway for a new head coach and the team hopes to make in announcement in the “next few weeks.”

“I can’t even begin to describe the honor it has been to be the head coach of the Toledo Walleye for the past six seasons and part of the organization since its inception into the ECHL in 2009,” said Watson in a statement. “We have accomplished so many things that I am extremely proud of. What a ride this has been and an incredible steppingstone for the next chapter in my coaching career. I will look back on all the experiences from my time in Toledo to continue to develop as a coach within the Red Wings organization.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Toledo Safe-T-City
Toledo youth safety program returns for 45th year
Workers at the battery manufacturing site in Holland, Ohio are seen picketing on May 8, 2023.
Clarios, UAW workers reach third tentative deal, company says
The training scenario looks to prepare officials for mass causality incidents with simulated...
DTW holding airport disaster training exercise
Crash on Alexis Road in Toledo Ohio
Toledoans, City Council concerned over speeders on Alexis & Laskey Roads