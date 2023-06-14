Birthday Club
Toledo Walleye head coach leaving organization

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye is looking for a new coach to lead the team after announcing Wednesday that its head coach is moving on from the organization.

Head coach Dan Watson is heading to Grand Rapids to serve as head coach for the Griffins in the AHL. Watson was with the Walleye since the beginning -- first serving as the assistant coach in 2009 and taking a promotion to associate head coach in 2014. He became the head coach in 2016.

“We are very happy for Dan and wish him continued success in this next chapter of his career,” said Neil Neukam, Executive Vice President and General Manager in a statement. “While he will be greatly missed by our staff, players and fans, we know he is an excellent fit for the Griffins and are pleased he is staying within the Red Wings family.”

The Walleye said in a statement Wednesday the search is underway for a new head coach and the team hopes to make in announcement in the “next few weeks.”

“I can’t even begin to describe the honor it has been to be the head coach of the Toledo Walleye for the past six seasons and part of the organization since its inception into the ECHL in 2009,” said Watson in a statement. “We have accomplished so many things that I am extremely proud of. What a ride this has been and an incredible steppingstone for the next chapter in my coaching career. I will look back on all the experiences from my time in Toledo to continue to develop as a coach within the Red Wings organization.”

