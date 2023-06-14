Toledo youth safety program returns for 45th year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s annual event to teach kids safety lessons is back.

The 45th annual Safe-T-City program returned for the 2023 season on Wednesday. It’s a free child safety program for kids entering kindergarten in the upcoming school year where officers, guest speakers and teachers talk to kids about safety issues. Kids learn about topics like pedestrian, bike and bus safety, stranger danger, fire and water safety and more.

“The children learn through a series of songs, poems, art projects, stories, movies, classroom experience and interactive involvement in an outdoor miniature city,” the City of Toledo said in a news release. “The city is complete with streets, sidewalks, small buildings, traffic lights and stop signs. These topics, combined with many other safety issues, are presented to children in an effort to teach them critical safety skills.”

The program offers morning and afternoon sessions on a first-come basis. Applications can be completed and submitted on the TPD website at www.ToledoPolice.com. Applications are also available at the following locations:

Safety Building - 525 N. Erie

Scott Park District Station - 2301 Nebraska

Northwest District Station - 2330 W. Sylvania

Hard copy applications can be dropped off at the Scott Park Station or faxed to (419) 936-3859.

The morning sessions run from 8:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. and the afternoon sessions run from 12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. for the following dates:

June 14th - June 23rd

June 26th – July 7th

July 10th – July 19th

July 24th – Aug. 2nd

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.