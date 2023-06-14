Toledoans, City Council concerned over speeders on Alexis & Laskey Roads

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo City Councilman is looking to crack down on speeders after residents say some major roads are like driving on a racetrack.

Councilman George Sarantou and his constituents says problem areas include Alexis and Laskey Roads.

“I’ve had so many people tell me how many close calls they’ve had because of cars zooming by and luckily they didn’t change lanes,” said Councilman Sarantou.

Toledo officials say speeding is a serious issue, with multiple major crashes reported on Alexis Road alone over the past few years.

In April, a woman had to be extricated from her car after a rollover crash in April. In May, a man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2022 deadly crash that reduced both vehicles to bits. A month before that, another man was killed in another crash at the same spot on Alexis and Tetherwood.

Speeders are an issue Toledo City Council is aware of.

“We’ve talked with the police department, we’ve encouraged them to talk with the state highway patrol and see if they can form a task force and get out there,” said Sarantou.

13 Action News reporter Zain Omair turned to Facebook to hear what Toledoans’ think.

“They use Alexis as a speedway,” said one Facebook user. “It’s dangerous to drive it anymore.”

Another user said it’s been that way for decades but it’s only gotten worse.

Sarantou say the removal of traffic cameras last year has played a big role in that. It’s a divisive issue that’s been in limbo with the state legislature and Ohio Supreme Court for years.

“People are speeding because there are no red light and speed cameras and it’s gotten more dangerous and we really need to stop this for the people’s safety,” said Sarantou.

Until there’s a resolution, Sarantou says the focus is to get more patrols in the problem areas.

“Stopping excessive speeds is preventing accidents, preventing injuries, preventing fatalities, and we’ve had a number of fatalities that could’ve been prevented if people hadn’t been speeding, driving recklessly in our community,” said Sarantou.

Toledo can have red light cameras but if it chose to implement them, it means the city could lose state funds due to the revenue they’d collect from camera-related fines.

