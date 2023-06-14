TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting they say took place in the Westgate Village Shopping Center parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.

Police say a male and a female got into an argument when someone fired a shot toward the ground. Both the male and the female took off after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for details.

