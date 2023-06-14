Birthday Club
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting they say took place in the Westgate Village Shopping Center parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.

Police say a male and a female got into an argument when someone fired a shot toward the ground. Both the male and the female took off after the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for details.

