101-year-old WWII Veteran reflects on wartime service

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Eugene Poupard can tell you about his experiences in WWII like it was yesterday.

“Looking across the valley, we saw Nazis going up the mountain, and our troops were over here,” described Poupard. The former tech sergeant helped liberate Europe, freeing captives in concentration camps and pushing back Hitler’s army.

“The heartbreaking situation today is when these smart (beep) that think that Hitler was a great leader and that concentration camps didn’t exist. And I was there! It just cuts me to a quick,” said Poupard, who considers himself one of the lucky ones. “I’m suspecting, but I could be wrong, that I’m the last man standing in my company.”

That company was part of the Cactus Division, 103rd Infantry, 411th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Company M. In 1942, Poupard says he tried to enlist in the Air Force only to find himself drafted into the U.S. Army.

“I was on the farm. When I got home, my brother was out in the backyard. He had a white package and he was grinning from ear to ear. He said ‘Greetings from FDR!’ Haha!” recalled Poupard of receiving the news he had been called into service.

Now, Poupard is 101 years old. He says he only started talking about his wartime experiences around the time he turned 90.

“I had an enlightenment about 10 years ago. I wasn’t talking about my experiences, but the kids kept asking me questions. And this enlightenment hit me and I said, why hold back? The kids have to know. So I started telling bits and pieces. And the reason that it’s hard, difficult to talk about your experiences if you’ve been in combat, it’s tough, because I had guys die at my feet and, you know, guys lose their limbs behind me and all over. It wasn’t a picnic, for sure,” said Poupard.

After returning from the war, Poupard married his wife Alice, they had 12 children, and he started Poupard Insurance in Monroe. He has now been retired for 40 years. Now, this decorated veteran, who earned a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts, is enjoying life and sharing his valuable life experiences through stories that are part of history.

