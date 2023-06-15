Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

101-year-old WWII Veteran reflects on wartime service

Eugene Poupard of Monroe, MI, only started talking about the war in the past 10 years.
This photo is one of several Eugene has kept from his wartime experience during WWII.
This photo is one of several Eugene has kept from his wartime experience during WWII.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Eugene Poupard can tell you about his experiences in WWII like it was yesterday.

“Looking across the valley, we saw Nazis going up the mountain, and our troops were over here,” described Poupard. The former tech sergeant helped liberate Europe, freeing captives in concentration camps and pushing back Hitler’s army.

“The heartbreaking situation today is when these smart (beep) that think that Hitler was a great leader and that concentration camps didn’t exist. And I was there! It just cuts me to a quick,” said Poupard, who considers himself one of the lucky ones. “I’m suspecting, but I could be wrong, that I’m the last man standing in my company.”

That company was part of the Cactus Division, 103rd Infantry, 411th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Company M. In 1942, Poupard says he tried to enlist in the Air Force only to find himself drafted into the U.S. Army.

“I was on the farm. When I got home, my brother was out in the backyard. He had a white package and he was grinning from ear to ear. He said ‘Greetings from FDR!’ Haha!” recalled Poupard of receiving the news he had been called into service.

Now, Poupard is 101 years old. He says he only started talking about his wartime experiences around the time he turned 90.

“I had an enlightenment about 10 years ago. I wasn’t talking about my experiences, but the kids kept asking me questions. And this enlightenment hit me and I said, why hold back? The kids have to know. So I started telling bits and pieces. And the reason that it’s hard, difficult to talk about your experiences if you’ve been in combat, it’s tough, because I had guys die at my feet and, you know, guys lose their limbs behind me and all over. It wasn’t a picnic, for sure,” said Poupard.

After returning from the war, Poupard married his wife Alice, they had 12 children, and he started Poupard Insurance in Monroe. He has now been retired for 40 years. Now, this decorated veteran, who earned a Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts, is enjoying life and sharing his valuable life experiences through stories that are part of history.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poor visibility in Toledo over bad air quality from wildfires on July 7, 2023.
Wildfire smoke to clear out this weekend, experts discuss health advice
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Snoop Dogg performing in Toledo on July 7
Tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa in Toledo on sale Friday
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

6/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Travis Jones, 34, was arrested on June 12 and appeared in court on June 14.
Man charged for allegedly raping, inappropriately touching 17-year-old with mental condition
Disaster training at Detroit Airport
Cannonball Prairie is a serene, beautiful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday city...
Metroparks Meetup: Cannonball Prairie