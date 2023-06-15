Bridging the digital divide in Seneca County and beyond

BASCOM, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanks to a $3 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development, Bascom Communications and North Central Electric Cooperative Inc. have joined forces to bring more fiber optic connectivity to the rural areas of Seneca and Crawford County.

“When we started here, we had a ten-meg backbone, we’re getting ready to upgrade to a hundred gig, so that is a hundred times faster than that,” said Bascom Communications CEO Nate Brickner.

The two local cooperatives will launch in total a $26 million fiber installation project aimed at enhancing communication infrastructure and empowering members with cutting-edge technology. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and empower cooperative members with reliable and affordable internet connectivity.

“We do not want to have gaps to say ‘well I can’t get it here, I can’t get it there.’ We want it everywhere, we want everyone to have that opportunity,” Brickner said.

For Ellen Lynch, who teaches middle school science at Seneca East Local Schools, she says ever since the pandemic, online learning has taken center stage.

“Much of our curriculum is online, whether it’s our textbooks or google classroom, communications, emails, we have students that are taking advance classes that can be online,” Lynch said.

The first phase will consist of approximately 148.1 miles of new fiber and 57.2 miles of existing fiber passing approximately 1,615 new homes and businesses. WiFi access points will be installed at each township office that agrees to participate in allowing free Wi-fi access to residents.

“Rural Americans deserve and expect the same access and availability as those in urban areas,” said Edward VanHoose, President/CEO of NCE. “Like the build-out of electric infrastructure in the 40s, we once again find ourselves advocating for these necessities that every American needs to live a full and happy life. North Central is proud to be this advocate for our members and looks forward to this growing collaboration with Bascom.”

Locally, funding from Ohio Broadband Strategy will aid 31% of the initial needed investment in the first phase of fiber infrastructure to create multiple rings throughout Seneca County that can be utilized as the backbone for the NCE/Bascom expansion.

North Central Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric cooperative serving the residents and businesses of Seneca, Huron, Crawford, Wyandot, Richland and Ashland counties in Ohio. With a commitment to providing reliable electricity and exceptional service, North Central Electric Cooperative has been serving its members since 1936.

Bascom Communications is a progressive cooperative that has continued to be a technological and service leader in the area since 1906. Bascom has reinvested millions into their networks and offers all wired members, both business and residential, the advantage of having the most advanced and reliable fiber-optic technology directly into their premises with local support from a caring provider.

Bascom Communications offers Accelerate high-speed Internet, Fiber TV, high-quality telephone service, security and personal home safety, Ethernet transport and wireless Internet with LTE along with many other services to meet the communication needs of the community.

