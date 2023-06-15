Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Ohio Senate passes budget
Ohio craft breweries say old law stifles business growth
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue
A PGA Tour logo is viewed at the 14th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer...
Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says