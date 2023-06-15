June 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a “marginal” risk (1 on a scale up to 5) for a few strong storms this afternoon. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain are the main concerns. Storms are most likely along and east of I-75 after 3pm today. Meanwhile, the wildfire smoke is back very high in the atmosphere. Later this evening, that smoke may reach the ground. Air quality isn’t expected to be as bad as last week, but for those that have respiratory health concerns, tomorrow morning could be a time to limit time outdoors. Air quality is expected to improve quickly for the weekend. Highs today will be around 80. Friday will bring a cool afternoon breeze from the north with a high in the middle 70s. The weekend will be back in the low to middle 80s with more sunshine. Most of next week will be partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.