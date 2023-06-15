Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

June 15th Weather Forecast

Storms & Smoke Return, Dry Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a “marginal” risk (1 on a scale up to 5) for a few strong storms this afternoon. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain are the main concerns. Storms are most likely along and east of I-75 after 3pm today. Meanwhile, the wildfire smoke is back very high in the atmosphere. Later this evening, that smoke may reach the ground. Air quality isn’t expected to be as bad as last week, but for those that have respiratory health concerns, tomorrow morning could be a time to limit time outdoors. Air quality is expected to improve quickly for the weekend. Highs today will be around 80. Friday will bring a cool afternoon breeze from the north with a high in the middle 70s. The weekend will be back in the low to middle 80s with more sunshine. Most of next week will be partly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman
A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Ivory Quinn and Sonya Kinney on a series of charges including...
Two charged in fatal three-vehicle crash on I-75

Latest News

June 15th Weather Forecast
6/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/14/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast