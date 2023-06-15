LIVE: Storm rips through NW Ohio, leaves behind major damage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A storm ripped through NW Ohio on Thursday leaving behind lots of damage.

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns. The storm left behind downed power lines, trees and branches and also damage to buildings and cars.

Major storm damage has been reported mainly in the Point Place area and the surrounding areas.

If you have any pictures or videos of storm damage in your area, you can submit them to us here.

You can view images of storm damage below.

Baseball-sized hail (Jasie Marcum)

Suder and Ottawa River Damage (Kim Stevens)

Storm damage/Broken car window in Point Place (Jasie Marcum)

