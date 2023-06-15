Birthday Club
LIVE: Storm rips through NW Ohio, leaves behind major damage

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A storm ripped through NW Ohio on Thursday leaving behind lots of damage.

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns. The storm left behind downed power lines, trees and branches and also damage to buildings and cars.

Major storm damage has been reported mainly in the Point Place area and the surrounding areas.

If you have any pictures or videos of storm damage in your area, you can submit them to us here.

You can view images of storm damage below.

Baseball-sized hail
Baseball-sized hail(Jasie Marcum)
Suder and Ottawa River Damage
Suder and Ottawa River Damage(Kim Stevens)
Suder and Ottawa River Damage
Suder and Ottawa River Damage(Kim Stevens)
Suder and Ottawa River Damage
Suder and Ottawa River Damage(Kim Stevens)
Suder and Ottawa River Damage
Suder and Ottawa River Damage(Kim Stevens)
Storm damage/Broken car window in Point Place
Storm damage/Broken car window in Point Place(Jasie Marcum)

