Man accused of breaking into woman’s home, locking her outside

Steven Johnson facing a burglary charge, accused of breaking into a Toledo home on June 14, 2023.
Steven Johnson facing a burglary charge, accused of breaking into a Toledo home on June 14, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested a man accused of breaking into a Toledo home on Wednesday.

Steven Johnson, 29, is facing a fourth-degree burglary charge.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to a call for breaking and entering at a home in the 400 block of Potter on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson walked into the home on Potter uninvited and tried to get the person who lives there out and lock the door behind him. Once the victim was locked outside, she kicked in the door.

The TPD investigation identified Johnson as a suspect and officers went to his home in the 1400 block of Liberty. Police say they forced entry into the residence through the front door after failed attempts to get him to come outside. Once inside, officers found Johnson and another man who had an outstanding domestic violence warrant and took both men into police custody. A judge set Johnson’s bond at $10,000 at no percent. He’s due back in court next week.

