Man charged for allegedly raping, inappropriately touching 17-year-old with mental condition

Travis Jones, 34, was arrested on June 12 and appeared in court on June 14.
Travis Jones, 34, was arrested on June 12 and appeared in court on June 14.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is facing multiple charges after officials say he allegedly raped and inappropriately touched a 17-year-old who has a mental condition.

Travis Jones, 34, was arrested on June 12 and appeared in court on June 14.

According to court records, Jones is charged with gross sexual imposition and rape. Judge Wagner set an SOR bond for the gross sexual imposition charge while a bond of $100,000 at no percent was set for the rape charge.

According to an affidavit, Jones “admitted that he touched the 17-year-old victim’s vagina in a sexual manner with his hand” and that the victim performed oral sex on him. In both cases, the victim’s judgement was impaired due to her mental condition.

Jones is scheduled to appear back in court on June 21 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

