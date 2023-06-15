Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown grass aggravates neighbors in Toledo

With grass waving in the wind and wildflowers dotting the landscape, it looked more like the...
With grass waving in the wind and wildflowers dotting the landscape, it looked more like the grasslands of South Dakota than a backyard in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Waiting to cut your grass a week or two later than you should usually isn’t a big deal. But wait one or two years and your neighbors might start to take issue, which is happening in one Toledo community.

With grass waving in the wind and wildflowers dotting the landscape, it looked more like the grasslands of South Dakota than a backyard in Toledo. One woman who lives nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, says she’s sick of seeing it.

“It’s just a disaster. Sometimes it’s mowed, sometimes it’s not,” said the woman. “But for the past two years that lawn has not been mowed at all, not even once.”

The woman says she had made several complaints to the city through Engage Toledo but was told City representatives found no issue with the property at the time of inspection.

“I wish the city would care. They just really don’t seem to care,” said the woman. “Just mow the lawn.”

Several other neighbors also stopped to tell 13 Action News they wanted to see the grass go.

“Put aside the whole eyesore issue, there’s a safety issue of what is in there that is impacting the neighborhood and the people who live here,” said a neighbor.

13 Action News spoke to the person who owns the property and he said it was his landlord’s responsibility to mow the lawn. The man then decided to take matters into his own hands and cut the grass himself.

The thigh-high grass is now gone and this neighborhood nuisance is no more.

If there is a property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, reach out to Sophie Bates on social media or by email at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

A small crack in a home’s foundation has grew into a gapping concern for a neighbor.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Crumbling house concerns neighbors
A small crack in a home’s foundation has grew into a gapping concern for a neighbor.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Crumbling house concerns neighbors
Residents of the area say the properties are not only polluting the community but areas nearby...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Local neighborhood is overrun with undermaintained homes
Residents of the area say the properties are not only polluting the community but areas nearby...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Local neighborhood is overrun with undermaintained homes