Neighborhood Nuisance: Overgrown grass aggravates neighbors in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Waiting to cut your grass a week or two later than you should usually isn’t a big deal. But wait one or two years and your neighbors might start to take issue, which is happening in one Toledo community.

With grass waving in the wind and wildflowers dotting the landscape, it looked more like the grasslands of South Dakota than a backyard in Toledo. One woman who lives nearby, who wished to remain anonymous, says she’s sick of seeing it.

“It’s just a disaster. Sometimes it’s mowed, sometimes it’s not,” said the woman. “But for the past two years that lawn has not been mowed at all, not even once.”

The woman says she had made several complaints to the city through Engage Toledo but was told City representatives found no issue with the property at the time of inspection.

“I wish the city would care. They just really don’t seem to care,” said the woman. “Just mow the lawn.”

Several other neighbors also stopped to tell 13 Action News they wanted to see the grass go.

“Put aside the whole eyesore issue, there’s a safety issue of what is in there that is impacting the neighborhood and the people who live here,” said a neighbor.

13 Action News spoke to the person who owns the property and he said it was his landlord’s responsibility to mow the lawn. The man then decided to take matters into his own hands and cut the grass himself.

The thigh-high grass is now gone and this neighborhood nuisance is no more.

