No injuries in Toledo house fire

Crews responded to a house fire int he 800 block of Belmont in Toledo on June 14, 2023.
Crews responded to a house fire int he 800 block of Belmont in Toledo on June 14, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt in a house fire in Toledo Wednesday night.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue crews at the scene, crews responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Belmont in Toledo around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night to see fire coming from the back of the house.

TFRD said the house is occupied but none of the residents were home when the fire broke out. The extent of the damage is unclear at this time. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire.

