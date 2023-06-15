Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) lies on the turf after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, blocked from view, as Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) assists at the end of the play during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. After getting up from the play, Hamlin collapsed and was administered CPR on the field.(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By Samantha Hendrickson, The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, could be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in Ohio under a proposal that cleared the Republican-dominated House Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support.

The legislation, sparked by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January on the field during a football game in Cincinnati, would require that all public schools, municipally-owned sports and recreation locations such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, and some private schools have on-site AEDs.

It cleared the chamber on an 84-6 vote.

Current Ohio law allows school districts to require AEDs on site, but it’s an elective decision that’s left to individual districts.

State Rep. Adam Bird of New Richmond, one of the bill’s sponsors, said he’s confident many districts already have AEDs, but making it a requirement can help further protect students.

Under the bill, employees would be required to undergo special training on how to use AEDs and recognize the signs of cardiac arrest. Informational sessions for students on sudden cardiac arrest would be required before the start of any athletic season.

The measure also calls for the Ohio Department of Health to develop a model emergency action plan for schools, centers and sports groups to adopt on the use of AEDs.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, fell flat and had to be resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was being broadcast to a national prime-time audience on Jan. 2.

More than two dozen supporters showed up to testify on the bill in committee hearings, including medical groups, emergency responders and those whose lives were saved by having access to an AED during a cardiac episode. All supported the possible new requirement as a way to save lives that may otherwise end too soon.

The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman
A Wood County Grand Jury indicted Ivory Quinn and Sonya Kinney on a series of charges including...
Two charged in fatal three-vehicle crash on I-75

Latest News

The Epilepsy Center says the event will take place on June 16 and June 17.
Epilepsy Center, The Blarney hosts annual Practically Golf fundraiser
Practically Golf fundraiser tees off in downtown Toledo
Stretch of Huron St to close Thursday AM for Epilepsy Center fundraiser
Eugene Poupard of Monroe, MI, only started talking about the war in the past 10 years.
101-year-old WWII Veteran reflects on wartime service
Crews responded to a house fire int he 800 block of Belmont in Toledo on June 14, 2023.
No injuries in Toledo house fire