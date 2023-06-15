Birthday Club
Ohio Senate set to cut income taxes, critics say it won’t help those who need it most

A plan to cut income taxes for Ohioans by $1.5 billion is teed up for a vote tomorrow.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A plan to cut income taxes for Ohioans by $1.5 billion is teed up for a vote Thursday, but opponents say it won’t benefit people who need the most help.

Republicans say it’s aimed at putting more money in your pocket. The plan set for a vote in the Senate’s budget Thursday essentially creates three tax brackets, condensing the five that currently exist.

You won’t pay any if you make less than $26,000 a year. If your income is between that $26,051 and $92,000 per year, your income tax rate will be 2.75%. If you’re above that mark, you’ll sit at 3.5%.

Tax experts at the research group Policy Matters Ohio say the richest 20% of Ohioans will receive about 85% of the value of that tax cut. If you’re below the median income amount in the state, which is $62,000, they say you’ll maybe only save a couple bucks each year. They say some people in that middle-income group could see tax increases based on how Republicans crafted the language surrounding inflation adjustments.

That group says there’s no evidence that tax cuts in Ohio have led to an economic boom, after 12 tax cuts in the last 23 years.

“Anybody who looks at Ohio over the past 23 years sees that there has been a stagnation in economic activity declining population, we have not seen any significant positive income impact from those tax cuts,” said Guillermo Bervejillo with Policy Matters Ohio.

Bervejillo is also critical of a plan to cut the state’s main business tax by a quarter, which he says is set to benefit large corporations instead of small businesses.

