Shelter rescues 6 Pyrenees puppies found duct taped inside box, left on side of road

The Pyrenees mix puppies were duct taped inside a box and left to die by the side of a Waco road.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An animal rescue in Texas is asking the community for help after it saved six Pyrenees mix puppies found duct taped inside a box and left on the side of a road.

Fuzzy Friends Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a man saw a large, corrugated box along the side of a Waco road and stopped to investigate. He then discovered the pups inside the box and reached out to the shelter for help.

“He has no where to keep them, but thankfully, he didn’t leave them on the side of the road to die,” Betsy Robinson, the shelter’s founder, wrote in the Facebook post. “How evil a person’s heart has to be, to be able to leave 6 puppies taped in a box with no means of escape.”

The shelter said it can take the dogs in, but needs an intake sponsor of $50 for each one. The money will help cover the costs of initial vaccines, microchips, and intake exams.

“A total of $300 will cover intakes for all of them, but whatever you can do will help,” the shelter said.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help care for the puppies can do so through a PayPal account set up for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

