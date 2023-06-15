Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Teens arrested, accused of vandalizing Fremont park

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on criminal mischief charges for allegedly...
A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on criminal mischief charges for allegedly vandalizing a structure at Walsh Park in Fremont.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teens were arrested over an alleged case of vandalism in Fremont.

According to the Fremont Police Department, a resident reported seeing two juveniles spray painting a structure at Walsh Park around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The resident confronted the teens and filed a police report. There was also a video recording of the teens spray painting, police said.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on criminal mischief charges. One of the kids was also charged with tampering with evidence and trespass on railroad property. 13 Action News does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults.

‘We are grateful for the community’s help,” said the Fremont Chief of Police Derek Wensinger in a statement. “Without the citizen noticing and reporting the incident immediately, we would have not been able to make an arrest.”

The Chief said the department is working to ramp up patrols in the parks and have more city employees present to try and deter vandalism in the parks.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

Breweries say Ohio law stifles business growth, fight for change
6/15: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
6/15: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Craft breweries say a decades-old law in Ohio is preventing them from growing their businesses.
Breweries say Ohio law stifles business growth, fight for change
June 15: Chance for strong storms