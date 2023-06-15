Teens arrested, accused of vandalizing Fremont park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two teens were arrested over an alleged case of vandalism in Fremont.

According to the Fremont Police Department, a resident reported seeing two juveniles spray painting a structure at Walsh Park around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The resident confronted the teens and filed a police report. There was also a video recording of the teens spray painting, police said.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on criminal mischief charges. One of the kids was also charged with tampering with evidence and trespass on railroad property. 13 Action News does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults.

‘We are grateful for the community’s help,” said the Fremont Chief of Police Derek Wensinger in a statement. “Without the citizen noticing and reporting the incident immediately, we would have not been able to make an arrest.”

The Chief said the department is working to ramp up patrols in the parks and have more city employees present to try and deter vandalism in the parks.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.