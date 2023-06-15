Birthday Club
Two-time Academy Award-winning British actress Glenda Jackson dies at 87

British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they arrive for the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in central London, Sunday, April 9, 2017.(Joel Ryan | Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker, has died at 87.

Jackson’s agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness.

“She recently completed filming ‘The Great Escaper’ in which she co-starred with Michael Caine,” he said.

Jackson was one of the biggest British stars of the 1960s and 70s, and won two Academy Awards, for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.”

She then went into politics, was elected to Parliament and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker.

She returned to acting after leaving Parliament and had some of her most acclaimed roles, including the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen...
British actress Glenda Jackson, Oscar and television award winner for her part as Queen Elizabeth I, is again Elizabeth of England, with Vanessa Redgrave as Mary Queen of Scots, right, shown May 13, 1971 at Shepperton Studios, Middlesex, England for a new film Hal Wallis's production of Mary Queen of Scots.(Bob Dear | AP Photo/Bob Dear)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

