TONIGHT: Mostly clear tonight, mid 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, highs in the lower 80s, 70s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, highs in the mid 80s, 70s near the lake. MONDAY (JUNETEENTH): Partly cloudy, highs again in the mid 80s, 70s near Lake Erie.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.