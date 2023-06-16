Jayland Walker’s family files federal lawsuit against City of Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Akron.

8 Akron police officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

A special grand jury selected by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on April 17 voted against indicting the officers.

The lawsuit filed by DiCello Levit, which names the officers involved in the shooting, Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett, seeks at least $45 million in damages.

A statement from the firm says the officers used excessive force in the shooting.

The City of Akron and its police department have been given every opportunity to participate in a fair process to address what went wrong last June 27. At every turn, they protect their officers from accountability. Now we must engage the judicial process to accomplish what the city was unwilling to do—hold these officers accountable for their actions. We will use the judicial system to ensure that Jayland Walker and his family get the justice they deserve.

