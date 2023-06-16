June 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be calmer through the day today with clouds early and more sunshine late. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The weekend will bring sunshine with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The 7-day forecast is dry and very warm. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s early next week. Late week will bring highs in the low 90s.

