Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

June 16th Weather Forecast

Turning Warm And Dry
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be calmer through the day today with clouds early and more sunshine late. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The weekend will bring sunshine with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday. The 7-day forecast is dry and very warm. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s early next week. Late week will bring highs in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after storm rips through region, leaving behind major damage
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

June 16th Weather Forecast
6/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/15: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
6/15: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast