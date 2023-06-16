LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Possible tornados, a public corruption conviction, and historic education reform: Josh Croup is live with a look at the week’s top stories from 13 Action News.
- Thousands without power after storm rips through region, leaving behind major damage
- Jury finds former Toledo councilman guilty on one of two bribery charges
- Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman
- Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
- Nearly 20 fire departments respond to massive fire at waste management company
- Ohio Senate clears GOP-crafted budget with some contentious policy changes
- Ohio ban on transgender youth sports, heath care clears House panel
- Reports: Bitwise employees officially laid off
- Pole fires reported after first rain in 21 days
- Archbold grad Bonnie Milligan wins Tony Award
- Toledo Walleye head coach leaving organization
- Cleveland Browns reveal fan-made dog logo contest winner
- Local golfer makes two holes-in-one on the same day
