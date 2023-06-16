Motorcycle driver thrown from bike, hospitalized in Thursday night Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland man suffered what police called possible life-threatening injuries late Thursday night after a motorcycle crash in Toledo.

According to a Toledo Police report, a 37-year-old man was heading northbound on N. Reynolds Road on a motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when a 72-year-old driver was heading southbound on N. Reynolds and tried to taken an eastbound turn in front of the motorcyclist.

The 37-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to an area hospital with what police called possible life-threatening injuries. The 72-year-old driver was not hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the crash.

