Motorcycle driver thrown from bike, hospitalized in Thursday night Toledo crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Holland man suffered what police called possible life-threatening injuries late Thursday night after a motorcycle crash in Toledo.

According to a Toledo Police report, a 37-year-old man was heading northbound on N. Reynolds Road on a motorcycle around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when a 72-year-old driver was heading southbound on N. Reynolds and tried to taken an eastbound turn in front of the motorcyclist.

The 37-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to an area hospital with what police called possible life-threatening injuries. The 72-year-old driver was not hurt.

Investigators are still looking into the crash.

