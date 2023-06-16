Birthday Club
Officials advise public to avoid Northtowne Estates, Diehl Park after water, sewage leak in Defiance

Officials say testing has indicated the presence of E.coli in the water.
Officials say testing has indicated the presence of E.coli in the water.(PxHere, Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials in Defiance are advising the public to avoid the Northtowne Estates Mobile Home Community and Diehl Park after a sewage and water leak on Friday.

The Defiance County Health Department is currently investigating the leak that came from NorthTowne Estates, located at 844 N. Clinton St. Officials say testing has indicated the presence of E.coli in the water, which is a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste contamination. Sewage and animal waste can contain many types of disease causing organisms.

Residents are advised to avoid the mobile home community and Diehl Park, which officials say has been closed until further notice.

According to officials, diseases acquired from contact with contaminated water can cause stomach illness, skin, eye and other infections. The most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and a low-grade fever. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your heath care provider.

The Defiance County General Health District will continue to provide updates through their website and on their social media pages.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

