Ohio Supreme Court greenlights August election

Should it be harder to change Ohio's constitution? That's the question at the center of the August special election that affects the fight for abortion access.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Supreme Court handed down a decision Friday that will allow the August special election asking voters to whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution to move forward.

In a 4-3 decision, the justices rejected a challenge from groups wanting the court to find the election unconstitutional. The advocacy group One Person One Vote argued the August election was unconstitutional because lawmakers passed a measure last year to get rid of August special elections.

The August election faced two legal challenges and the justices’ decision Friday marks the final greenlight needed for it to move forward. You can read the opinion in the document below.

Issue 1 will ask voters whether the threshold for constitutional amendments should be raised from a simple majority to 60% approval. The GOP-backed proposal is part of an effort to thwart a push to enshrine abortion rights in the state in a possible November ballot question. Find important voter information and deadlines at the link here.

Note: The attached video aired on May 12, 2023.

Previous coverage:

