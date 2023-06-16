Package snatcher in West Toledo caught on video

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video from a ring camera shows a man picking up three packages from in front of an apartment off Dorr Street near Inverness. One of those packages contained blood pressure medication ordered by Renee Cazeno.

Cazeno, 62, says she was getting her nails done ahead of her retirement party on Friday, June 9, 2023, when she got an alert on her phone. She then watched the man steal the items she had ordered, including clothing and her prescription.

“I mean, just to steal stuff that doesn’t belong to you, and you don’t know what’s in there. And I’m sure once he even opened it and saw that it was medications and not anything like opioids or something like that, he probably threw them away. But for me, that could have been detrimental,” said Cazeno.

She filed a police report, but since it was a petty theft valued at $90, officers told Cazeno there was little they could do. They did not take a copy of her video.

“It’s a petty crime, so it’s not anything important to them, but it’s important to me,” explained Cazeno.

This comes ten days after Toledo’s mayor announced an initiative where citizens can voluntarily connect their ring cameras to the police surveillance network, which is aimed at reducing violent crime.

As for Cazeno, she plans to have her packages delivered to the nearby Walgreens or Rite Aid from now on.

