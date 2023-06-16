Point Place residents begin clean-up after severe storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live in Point Place are putting the pieces back together after a frightening Thursday evening.

The community began cleaning up the damage left behind by the sever storm on June 15.

Point Place was hit hard by the storm, especially in areas like the corner of Ottawa River Road and Edgemont. Trees and power lines were down and the roads were blocked off.

“It was actually kind of like in a movie. I was in disbelief watching it start twisting and forming,” said Neil Rutledge, who lives in Point Place. “After it was all said and done with, I opened up the door and I could smell the pine tree and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I lost my tree.’”

Rutledge got to work at the crack of dawn on Friday morning, clearing debris from the storm.

“The neighbor lost his tree, fell down on the fence,” said Rutledge. “He’s got some cleanup to do.”

Rutledge is one of many people in the Point waking up to a mess, including the Mitchells.

“I don’t know where to begin,” said Dana Mitchell, who lives in Point Place. “It’s a mess.”

The Mitchells’ swing set went flying into the pool and a neighbor’s trampoline was blanketing their fence.

The Washington Township Fire Department is also helping to clean up the area and the Fire Chief has some safety advice he wants people to keep in mind.

“We still have so many downed power lines in the area and we just ask everybody to treat them like they’re live,” said Fire Chief Ron Kay. “We know you want to start cleaning things up, moving branches, getting the roads accessible, getting your cars out, we understand that, but please stay away from downed power lines.”

Despite the damage, people who were affected by the storm say they’re grateful.

“Got to try to look at the positives, right? Nobody got hurt. We all stayed safe here. My neighbors are safe,” said Rutledge.

