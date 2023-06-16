Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Blocks and blocks of damage caused by falling tree limbs
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one neighborhood.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The scope of damage in Point Place goes as far as the eye can see.

“Yeah, this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. Never. We’ve had branches come down, you know, with a heavy rain, but I’ve never seen anything - It looks like a warzone out here,” said Erin Liedigk, who lives in Point Place. Limbs from a large tree fell onto her neighbor’s truck.

The Point Place neighborhood of Toledo took a direct hit from a fast-moving, powerful storm. It brought down huge tree branches, slamming them into homes and vehicles.

“I had all, bunch of windows open, everything in the house is being blasted around. Shutting windows as I went, then came outside after about 5 minutes and found this,” said Kurt Scharbach, whose garage was hit by a large branch that crashed through the roof.

Within minutes, neighbors at 290th and 106 started helping neighbors. That includes 13abc Engineer Steve Pietras.

“We got home to find the neighborhood pretty much devastated. 290th was blocked, we worked with some other guys in the neighborhood to clear some trees because there’s some gas leaks up 290th, so fire crews could get through,” described Pietras.

Even before help arrived, residents of Point Place were able to help one another. After that, many went door-to-door to survey the damage and make sure everyone was OK.

“I’m a little overwhelmed at the moment, but I’m trying to help all my neighbors and get things cleared up and make sure everybody’s safe. That’s the important thing,” said Pietras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
Thousands of dollars in damages according to victim
Three women say they were attacked in their car while sitting at a Toledo stop light
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Officers reported arresting Joshua Rivera, 30, after saying he was claiming to be God was...
Bond set for man claiming to be “God” accused of breaking in, attacking pregnant woman

Latest News

There are nearly 2.5 million Southern Baptists in the Carolinas.
Southern Baptist Convention further limits the rights of women in leadership
Point Place Damage
Storm Damage - June 15, 2023
The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after storm rips through region, leaving behind major damage
Ohio Senate passes budget
Ohio craft breweries say old law stifles business growth