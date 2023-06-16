Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The scope of damage in Point Place goes as far as the eye can see.

“Yeah, this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. Never. We’ve had branches come down, you know, with a heavy rain, but I’ve never seen anything - It looks like a warzone out here,” said Erin Liedigk, who lives in Point Place. Limbs from a large tree fell onto her neighbor’s truck.

The Point Place neighborhood of Toledo took a direct hit from a fast-moving, powerful storm. It brought down huge tree branches, slamming them into homes and vehicles.

“I had all, bunch of windows open, everything in the house is being blasted around. Shutting windows as I went, then came outside after about 5 minutes and found this,” said Kurt Scharbach, whose garage was hit by a large branch that crashed through the roof.

Within minutes, neighbors at 290th and 106 started helping neighbors. That includes 13abc Engineer Steve Pietras.

“We got home to find the neighborhood pretty much devastated. 290th was blocked, we worked with some other guys in the neighborhood to clear some trees because there’s some gas leaks up 290th, so fire crews could get through,” described Pietras.

Even before help arrived, residents of Point Place were able to help one another. After that, many went door-to-door to survey the damage and make sure everyone was OK.

“I’m a little overwhelmed at the moment, but I’m trying to help all my neighbors and get things cleared up and make sure everybody’s safe. That’s the important thing,” said Pietras.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.