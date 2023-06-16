On a roll in this week’s Hittin’ the Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling is a centuries old sport that millions of Americans play every year. Toledo has a long history with the game and it continues to be a popular pastime in the area.

If you’re looking to strike out on an adventure filled with family friendly fun, Bowlero Lanes has plenty to spare.

“We have bowling, 32 lanes, a big arcade, a full bar and a big café,” said Jake Monto, the Assistant General Manager at Bowlero Lanes.

Bowling is a game Monto has loved most of his life.

“It’s addicting to be honest,” said Monto.

It’s also a game you can play at just about any age.

“The balls weigh from about six to 16 pounds, so anyone can do it,” said Monto. “It’s like golf, you can do it forever essentially.”

Monto says he’s been bowling since the age of six and since then, he says he has bowled 76 perfect games.

According to Monto, sharpening your skills takes practice and maybe even a few lessons.

“It’s a very mechanical sport so one little thing can mess you up,” said Monto. “Your backswing could be too high or too low, your feet can be too fast. There are a multitude of issues you could have.”

But you don’t have to bowl 300 to enjoy the sport. Like a lot of things in life, the game has it’s ups and downs.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way,” said Monto. “Sometimes you get lucky and sometimes you don’t, that’s the sport.”

And it doesn’t take a lot of time to play a game.

“It depends on how many strikes or misses you have,” said Monto. “It can take a few minutes if you’re alone and rolling strikes, or if you’re with a group of four to six, it could take an hour.”

Monto shares that lanes 25 and 26 are his favorites at Bowlero because he rolled an 857 out of a 900 on the pair. There are leagues you can play in at Bowlero or just come in for a quick game or two with family and friends.

