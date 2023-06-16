Safety Council of NW Ohio holds 54th Hero Awards Banquet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Safety Council of Northwest Ohio hosted a banquet Thursday evening honoring the heroes within our community.

This was the 54th banquet the Safety Council has put on. Three types of awards were given out: The Good Samaritan Award, Certificates of Appreciation and The Hero Award.

The Safety Council selection committee meets and reviews each submitted incident to decide if it fits into one of the three categories of recognition. The two responsibilities of the selection committee are to ensure that no one who is deserving of recognition is missed and to determine whether the incident and the action deserve recognition -- that is, was it above and beyond what is normally expected.

One recipient of the Hero Award was Tim Mockensturm. On June 26, 2022, Mockensturm jumped in and wrestled a man trying to attack a front desk employee at the Courtyard hotel in Springfield Township. The attacker had the employee on the floor in a headlock, and Mockensturm said the headlock was so tight that the employee was turning pale.

“I was working one morning at the hotel and I heard some screaming,” Mockensturm recalled. “And they yelled ‘Tim! Tim!’ and I came around the corner and some guy pushed one girl to the side and attacked the other and had her in a strangle hold and I just freed her.”

The Heroism Award is awarded in recognition for outstanding acts of heroism in which the recipient must have risked his or her own safety, while saving or attempting to save the life of another.

Mockensturm says that his fatherly instincts took over and he just jumped into action.

“I mean she was a young girl, and I have a young daughter too and if it would happen to her, I hope someone could do the same thing.” said Mockensturm.

When asked if he felt like a hero, Mockensturm said, “Not at the time. You just did what you had to do.”

Mockensturm was among 25 individuals plus 22 police/fire/rescue departments to receive recognition at the banquet.

