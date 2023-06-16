Birthday Club
Southern Baptist Convention further limits the rights of women in leadership

The Southern Baptist Convention has ruled to keep women from the pulpit, and the decision could have far reaching consequences
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Southern Baptist Convention has ruled to keep women from the pulpit, and the decision could have far reaching consequences.

Five churches have been expelled from the Southern Baptist Church, and over 1,900 churches are at risk.

Many of the Southern Baptist Churches in the area have been silent on this ruling, but some were willing to tell 13 Action News they are ‘repulsed’ by the decision. Other faith leaders in the community say women have been faith leaders since the biblical times.

“If a woman can carry Jesus, the Word, in her womb and birth him, why can’t we carry the living word, and give birth to it?” said McKinstry.

Bishop Pat McKinstry has been a bishop for decades. She knows this debate too well, because she lived it. After 64 years in ministry and 34 years as a pastor, the Bishop says her work speaks for itself.

Bishop McKinstry makes her stance clear, you can’t pick and choose.

“If they feel that a woman can’t preach and can’t be an elder meant to keep silent, then take them out of your choirs, don’t let them give any announcement, don’t let them be your Sunday school teachers. If you’re going to silence them, totally silence them,” said McKinstry

She has some advice for women with strong convictions to lead.

“If you know you’re called into a certain area of ministry, if you’re in a place that doesn’t except you, leave that place. Don’t fight that place, but leave that place and do the work of the ministry.”

