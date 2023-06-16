Birthday Club
Tiffin Glass Collectors Club to host 36th Artistry in American Glass Show and Sale

Glass dealers from several states will join local and area dealers at this popular glass show that attracts collectors from all over the United States.(WTVG)
By JD Pooley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TIFFIN, OHIO – The Tiffin Glass Collectors Club will host the 36th Artistry in American Glass Show and Sale on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will take place at the Tiffin Middle School located at 103 Shepherd Drive, in Tiffin. The popular glass show has been a longstanding tradition.

Glass dealers from several states will join local and area dealers at this popular glass show that attracts collectors from all over the United States. The fine tableware and decorative ware that was produced at the Tiffin Glass factory from 1889 to 1980 will be offered for sale along with other quality glassware from fellow dealers.

Admission to the show will be $5.00. The show is in a handicapped accessible facility with free parking. Lunch and snacks will be available for purchase.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the Tiffin Glass Museum & Shoppe, 25 – 27 S. Washington St., in Tiffin, which is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. The Tiffin Glass Museum & Shoppe displays more than 3000 pieces of Tiffin Glass.

The retail shop offers Tiffin glass and other fine glassware for sale. The museum will have extended hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend.

