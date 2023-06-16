Birthday Club
WLS offers help for families, cancels Shoreland-area transportation Friday following storms

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools is suspending transportation in the Shoreland area Friday and offering help for families after storms left severe damage throughout the region. In a message to families on social media, the district said its bus drivers are not able to pick up students Friday because Suder, Summit and Shoreland are all closed. There is no drivable access.

WLS said if any families need help with something the district can lend a hand with, reach out by emailing kpeters@wls4kids.org.

The post went on to say the district had crews out Thursday night to assess damage and get in touch with families.

“Take care of each other,” the WLS post read. “You are in a district full of people who care about you!”

Thousands without power after storm rips through region, leaving behind major damage

Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

CAUGHT ON CAM: Point Place storm rotation by Suder & Ottawa River Rd

CAUGHT ON CAM: Possible tornado in Point Place

