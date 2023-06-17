6/17/23: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to low 80s will make for a pleasant Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Conditions get on the muggy side on Tuesday as we continue to see climbing temperatures and humidity, and generally, those skies remain sunny well into the work week. The summer solstice arrives Wednesday, and it’s coming in hot as we see daytime highs into the 90s.

