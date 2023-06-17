Birthday Club
6/17/23: Dan’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Warming up for the holidays
Smoky start, overall pleasant holiday weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to low 80s will make for a pleasant Father’s Day and Juneteenth. Conditions get on the muggy side on Tuesday as we continue to see climbing temperatures and humidity, and generally, those skies remain sunny well into the work week. The summer solstice arrives Wednesday, and it’s coming in hot as we see daytime highs into the 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

6/17/23: Dan's 6 a.m. Forecast
Warming up for the holidays
