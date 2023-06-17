Birthday Club
Clarios workers vote to accept new contract, end strike

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Union workers at the Clarios battery factory in Holland, who have been on strike since early May, have voted to accept a new contract on Friday, thus ending the strike.

According to a UAW representative, the contract gives the workers a 3% raise each year of the contract and they also will not have to work mandatory 12-hour shifts.

13 Action News learned of the strike after obtaining internal communication to members which said the company was looking to change the work schedule from an eight-hour shift to a 12-hour shift with no overtime pay, along with cuts to the members’ pay.

The union said more than 500 members were on strike and picketing 24/7 until they got the contract they wanted.

