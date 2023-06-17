Birthday Club
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed

By Myracle Evans and Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grueling search involving local and federal agencies came to a tragic end Thursday after the body of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels was found near the apartment where she lived.

Her mother, Brittney Jackson, and her mother’s boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson, have both been charged.

Jackson’s arrest affidavit offers an insight into the four-year-old’s death.

According to the affidavit, Jackson told police her boyfriend physically attacked Samuels multiple times several weeks ago.

After the last attack, Samuels became unresponsive.

RELATED — Family member says she reached out to DCS ‘multiple times’ before death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

Jackson told police that Hobson tried to revive Samuels, but she never regained consciousness.

Jackson said she never attempted to render aid to her daughter.

The affidavit states Hobson placed the child’s body in several garbage bags and stored the body in the house until June 15.

He allegedly “maintained the corpse” for several weeks before the four-year-old was dumped in the garbage container outside of the apartment on Thursday.

The mother identified the garbage containers when police showed her pictures.

Sequoia Samuels
Sequoia Samuels(Memphis Police Dept.)

According to police, Hobson said he last saw Samuels on June 11, but police say that is “impossible” due to the advanced state of the body’s decomposition.

After police searched the home on Caldwell Avenue, they found the child’s remains in the bin.

On June 15, Jackson made a false report of the disappearance of her child, said police.

She initially said she put Samuels to bed and fell asleep on the couch at 11:45 p.m.

Jackson said she woke up to charge her phone and received a text from a family member saying that her front door was open.

She says she checked the room where the children were sleeping and found the four-year-old missing.

This is when Memphis Police Department made the scene and issued a City Watch which led to a state and federal investigation.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and giving a false offense report.

Hobson is charged with giving a false offense report.

