OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, leaves 3 seriously injured

OSHP has opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash.(MGN online)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that killed one and left three people seriously injured.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation shows an ATV was driving southwest on Metzger Marsh State Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arriving at a curve, the driver of the vehicle overturned before hitting an embankment and rolling.

First responders pronounced the 45-year-old front passenger, Timothy Weiland of Oregon, Ohio, dead at the accident scene. Lucas County EMS transported the driver and two other passengers, to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials have not filed any charges at this time, and it is unclear if they will as the investigation progresses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

