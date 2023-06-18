13 Action News Weekend in Review
Toledo’s top headlines from over the weekend
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
- Lucas County state of emergency response efforts continue through weekend
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Lucas County Commissioners gathered for an emergency meeting Saturday evening and voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency in Lucas County. This response comes two days after a confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place on June 15th.
- According to the Commissioners, the emergency declaration temporarily allows the County to make expedited purchases to aid in the emergency response.
- “We want to do everything we can to help our residents and business owners impacted by this devastating storm return to normal as soon as possible,” the Commissioners said. “There is a major clean-up effort underway and hundreds are without power. Declaring a state of emergency will allow us as a County to move quickly and nimbly to deploy resources and assist our neighbors in need.”
- OSHP: Single-vehicle ATV crash kills 1, 3 seriously injured
- The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that killed one and left three people seriously injured.
- According to officials, a preliminary investigation shows an ATV was driving southwest on Metzger Marsh State Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arriving at a curve, the driver of the vehicle overturned, struck an embankment and rolled.
- First responders report having pronounced the 45-year-old front passenger, Timothy Weiland of Oregon, Ohio, dead at the scene of the accident. Lucas County EMS transported the driver, along with two other passengers, to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Package snatcher in West Toledo steals woman’s medication
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video from a ring camera shows a man picking up three packages in front of an apartment off Dorr Street near Inverness. One of those packages contained blood pressure medication ordered by Renee Cazeno.
- Cazeno, 62, says she was getting her nails done ahead of her retirement party on Friday, June 9, 2023, when she got an alert on her phone. She then watched the man steal the items she had ordered, including clothing and her prescription.
- She filed a police report, but since it was a petty theft valued at $90, officers told Cazeno there was little they could do. They did not take a copy of her video.
- Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint
- WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP and officials from Indiana Law enforcement released the results of an OVI checkpoint at the states’ border Friday.
- Officials say the OVI checkpoint was in place on Route 6 for two hours. They reported stopping 184 vehicles at the checkpoint and nobody stopped was charged with an OVI.
- Other patrol units around the checkpoint reported stopping 56 vehicles for traffic violations, with most receiving warnings. Of the 56 vehicles stopped outside the checkpoint, two drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Other Headlines
