Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities

U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Border authorities have seized $2.7 million in illegal swim bladders, the organ that helps fish control their buoyancy.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona seized 242 pounds of bladders on April 13.

Authorities say the bladders came from the Totoaba fish, which has been endangered since 1979.

They are also considered an Asian cultural delicacy and are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Border agents say smugglers tried to hide the bladders inside of a commercial shipment of frozen fish fillets.

Authorities believe this seizure is the second-largest seizure of its kind in the U.S. and the largest Totoaba seizure in Arizona, to date.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm included everything from baseball-sized hail to possible tornado touchdowns.
Thousands without power after tornadoes rip through region, leaving behind major damage
Milan Dragway
Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions
According to TPD, the shots were fired in the parking lot near Starbucks and Five Guys.
TPD investigating shooting in Westgate Shopping Center parking lot
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Blocks of damage remains in Point Place after a storm knocked down tree limbs across one...
Point Place residents work together to clear roads, check on neighbors after storm

Latest News

State of emergency declared after Thursday tornados, resources to come to residents
FILE - At least 20 people were injured in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in...
20 shot, one dead at parking lot party in suburban Chicago
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival
FILE - Betsy Roddy of Los Angeles holds a copy of the Aug. 17, 1910, edition of The River Press...
The woman who founded Father’s Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says