Italian Bowl

6/17: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Now 9 confirmed tornadoes in our viewing area from Thursday.
6/17: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mostly clear and comfortable tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny with a little haze from smoke for Father’s Day; also warm with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly clear and nice Sunday night with lows in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and warm for Juneteenth with highs again in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with an east breeze, but highs still in the mid-80s. A brief late-day shower is possible. Summer begins Wednesday at 10:57am, and it’ll be hot with highs in the upper 80s. Lots of sunshine for Thursday with highs close to 90. Increasing clouds Friday with highs in the upper 80s and a late-day shower possible. Storms likely for Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

