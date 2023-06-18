6/18: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Great Father’s Day and Juneteenth forecasts – sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Seeing slight haze when we wake up this morning, but with a wind shift, this will be less persistent throughout the day. Air quality is in the “moderate” range. May catch a late afternoon shower on Tuesday and Thursday alike. Summer sizzle is real with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s as we welcome in the start of summer on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.. Looking at a consistent chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon through Saturday.

