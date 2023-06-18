Birthday Club
6/18: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Warm holidays; humid/wetter second half of the week
It's a warm edition of Father's Day and Juneteenth, with humidity building through the week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Great Father’s Day and Juneteenth forecasts – sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. Seeing slight haze when we wake up this morning, but with a wind shift, this will be less persistent throughout the day. Air quality is in the “moderate” range. May catch a late afternoon shower on Tuesday and Thursday alike. Summer sizzle is real with daytime highs climbing into the upper 80s as we welcome in the start of summer on Wednesday at 10:57 a.m.. Looking at a consistent chance of rain arriving Friday afternoon through Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

