Annual Strawberry Festival shut down due to rowdy behavior, police say

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) -The Annual Holland Strawberry Festival was shut down early Saturday to avoid a major incident, police say.

According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, officers already at Homecoming Park for the event began to notice several youths engaging in rowdy behavior. The officers on scene were running general security, however, they then shut down the park early at the request of Strawberry Festival managers.

Staff at the festival say they began to notice youths running around in excess, attempting to climb fences and “things of that nature.” Organizers say they decided to call it before there was any major incident or someone was injured.

Officials with Lucas County and Holland’s police forces moved the festival-goers to the parking lot and watched over the area as staff began shutting the festival down.

