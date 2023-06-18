Birthday Club
Country star Justin Moore announces Toledo tour date

Justin Moore on stage at his concert.
Justin Moore on stage at his concert.(Valorie Music Group)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multi-platinum country musician Justin Moore announced a Toledo tour date stop coming in November.

Moore first announced 10 tour dates through an Instagram post in November 2022, though he has now extended the length of his tour.

Moore’s The You, Me, & Whiskey Tour with special guest Jon Langston will be at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo Saturday, November 4. Officials with Moore’s entertainment company say tickets will cost $40.50 plus fees and go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m.

The tickets will be available at the link here or by visiting the Stanahan Box Office.

