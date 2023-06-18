Birthday Club
Lucas County Commissioners declare a state of emergency after June 15th tornado

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Lucas County Commissioners gathered for an emergency meeting Saturday evening and voted unanimously to declare a state of emergency in Lucas County. This response comes two days after a confirmed EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place on June 15th.

“We want to do everything we can to help our residents and business owners impacted by this devastating storm return to normal as soon as possible,” the Commissioners said. “There is a major clean-up effort underway and hundreds are without power. Declaring a state of emergency will allow us as a County to move quickly and nimbly to deploy resources and assist our neighbors in need.”

According to the Commissioners, the emergency declaration temporarily allows the County to make expedited purchases to aid in the emergency response.

This is a developing story.

