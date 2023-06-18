Officials release results of Ohio, Indiana OVI checkpoint

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - OSHP and officials from Indiana Law enforcement released the results of an OVI checkpoint at the states’ border Friday.

Officials say the OVI checkpoint was in place on Route 6 for two hours. They reported stopping 184 vehicles at the checkpoint and nobody stopped was charged with an OVI.

Other patrol units around the checkpoint reported stopping 56 vehicles for traffic violations, with most receiving warnings. Of the 56 vehicles stopped outside the checkpoint, two drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Ohio and Indiana officials say they want to encourage people to call 677 or 911 if they suspect a driver on the roadways is impaired.

