Oregon community celebrates Polish heritage with eighth annual Polish picnic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Eighth Annual Polish Summer Picnic in Oregon brought community members together to have an authentic celebration of Polish customs.

Organized by Toledo Ara Polka Society, the Saturday picnic featured a variety of authentic foods, polka music, and other activities such as a pierogi eating contest. Coordinators of the event say they looked forward to celebrating their culture with the rest of the community.

“It’s an opportunity for folks in the Toledo area to come out and experience the celebration of Polish heritage and also get an opportunity to hear some fantastic polka bands,” said Treasurer and Entertainment Chairman Joe Zalewski.

